Two labourers attack landlady in robbery bid

March 03, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two labourers allegedly attempted to kill their landlady in a bid to loot valuables on Thursday in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The complainant, Gayathri, 61, resident of Karikkala in Pambetthadi village, accused Varadaraja, 30, and Saijan P.P., 38, of attempting to murder her in their bid to decamp with the valuables. The accused were working at her house since four months and were staying in a shed adjacent to the house. 

When she was on the upper floor of the house on Thursday night, the accused accosted the complainant strangling her neck and demanded to know where the valuables were kept. When she said she had no valuables, the accused threatened to kill Gayathri. The victim raised an alarm, and maid Prema and neighbour Suresh came to her rescue. Meanwhile, the accused had caused two knife injuries on her neck. 

The accused ventured into such an act knowing that complainant’s husband was rendered immobile and she was the only person available in the house. She was treated at Kadaba government hospital. 

The Sullia police have registered cases of attempt to murder, attempt to commit robbery, and other offences against the accused and are investigating. 

