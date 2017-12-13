Two killed, two injured as car collides with truck at Kota

Two persons were killed and two were injured in a collision between a car and a truck on National Highway 66 at Kota in Udupi district on Tuesday.

According to the Kota police, a man, Bhaskar, was driving the car with Girija (56), Avinash (27), and Kasturi, as passengers from Bennekudru to Kota.

However, he lost control over the car, which took a right turn, climbed over the road median and went over to the other side before colliding with the truck which had a Kerala registration number.

The truck was on its way from Kundapur to Mangaluru.

The impact of the collision was such that all the four occupants of the car, including the driver, were severely injured.

They were rushed to the Kasturba Hosnpital in Manipal, where doctors pronounced Girija and Avinash as dead on arrival.

Bhaskar and Kasturi are receiving treatment as inpatients at the hospital. Girija was Avinash’s mother and both were residents of Bennekudru near Barkur.

A case has been registered at the Kota Police Station, the police said.