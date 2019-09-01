Two killed, seven injured in accidents

As many as two persons were killed and seven others injured in accidents in Udupi district on Saturday.

In one incident, one man was killed and four injured in a collision between two cars on NH 66 at Naikanakatte coming under Byndoor police station limits.

According to the police, Noorul Amin, 48, was driving his car from Bajpe to Bhatkal, when he lost control over the vehicle and it jumped the divider and collided with another car coming from the opposite side.

Amin and four occupants of the other car — Govind Naik, driver, Lalita, Ganapati Acharya, and Ramesh — were injured.

Amin, who was rushed to the government hospital in Kundapur, died there.

The other four have been admitted to a private hospital in Manipal.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.

In the other incident, one man was killed and three others were injured in a collision between a car, a motorcycle, and a scooter at Nayakwadi in Gujjady village coming under the Gangolli police station limits.

According to the police, Mohammed Tarik, 24, was going on a motorcycle from Trasi to Gangolli and Narasimha and Ravi also were heading in the same direction on a scooter.

A car from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheelers injuring Tarik, Narasimha, and Ravi. The car driver, Ashgar, was also injured.

A severely injured Tarik, who was rushed to a private hospital in Kundapur, was declared brought dead. Narasimha, Ravi and Asghar, had been admitted to a private hospital here.

A case has been registered at the Gangolli police station, the police said.