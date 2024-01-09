GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in separate accidents in Udupi district

January 09, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in separate accidents reported in Udupi district on Sunday.

Dhanraj, 17, a resident of Palimaru, died after the scooter he was riding pillion was hit by a Bengaluru-bound bus at Padubidri Circle on the NH 66 on Sunday night.

The Padubidri police said Dhanraj and his friend Kaushik were riding pillion on the scooter that their friend Tushar was driving. All the three were on their way to Pondadu near Yermal from Palimaru to watch a play.

They came down the State highway and took a right turn at the circle. The scooter was then hit by the Bengaluru-bound Sri Sai private bus.

Dhanraj, who had a head injury, was taken to a private hospital in Mulky, where he was declared dead. Tushar and Kaushik are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. A case against Tushar and the bus driver Vijay was registered for offences punishable under Sections 279, 337, 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, the Padubidri police said.

Manjunath, 41, of Perduru, died after he fell off his motorycle after a dog came in his way on the Guddeyangadi-Kanajuru road in Hiriyadka police station limits on Sunday evening.

The police said Manjunath lost control over the motorcycle and he fell into a roadside drain. Manjunath, who sustained a head injury, died on the spot, the Hiriyadka police said.

