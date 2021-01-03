Two killed in road accidents in Udupi

Mangaluru

The driver of a vegetable-laden lorry died and the cleaner was injured when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch at Maala Ghat section, under Karkala Rural police station limits, in Udupi in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Annappa, 56, a resident of Chikkamagaluru, while the injured man is Ravi.

The incident took place at about 2 a.m. when the lorry was on its way to Karkala from Chikkamagaluru.

The police said that the vehicle fell because of brake failure. Annappa, sensing danger, urged Ravi to jump from the vehicle. Locals from Kadari area, near Maala, helped the police retrieve the body of Annappa from the lorry. A crane was used to lift the lorry from the ditch. Ravi has been admitted to a government hospital at Karkala.

Isaac, 48, a resident of Hoodi died when a lorry transporting fish from the fisheries harbour at Malpe hit the scooter that he was driving on the Vadabhandeshwara-Thottam road in the early hours of Saturday. The lorry subsequently also rammed into a micro-van parked on the roadside in front of a guest house, causing extensive damage to it. Although the lorry driver panicked and fled from the scene, the police tracked him down and seized the lorry. A case has been registered at Malpe police station.

The 57-year-old Sheik Abubakkar from Hanchikatte in Karkala Kasba village, under Karkala police limits in Udupi district, died when his son-in-law, Tausif, allegedly slapped him, pushed him down to the floor, and kicked him in his private parts. The incident took place at a flat on December 31. Seriously injured, Abubakkar was admitted to a private nursing home in Karkala and later shifted to a private hospital in Manipal for advanced treatment on Friday. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) against Tausif. The victim apparently suffered head injuries when pushed to the floor, the police said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued a student who had locked himself inside the bathroom of a residential flat in Manipal. The police said that irked by his mother scolding him for playing games on mobile phone and taking the phone away, the student locked himself inside overnight. Later, the mother called the emergency services, who accessed the bathroom from the terrace of the flat.