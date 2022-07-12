Two killed in road accident in Udupi district

A 33-year-old man and his 25-year-old brother died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car in Mavinakatte of Nandalike village, Karkala taluk, on the Padubidri-Karkala State Highway, on Sunday.

The Karkala Rural Police gave names of deceased as Satish Kulal and Sandeep Kulal.

The police said that Sandeep Kulal was riding the two-wheeler with his brother Satish Kulal as pillion. The two were on their way to Belman from Nitte.

At 2 p.m., the car that was going towards Karkala from Padubidri came to the extreme right of the State Highway and hit the approaching two-wheeler.

Satish Kulal and Sandeep Kulal fell off the vehicle and the latter died on the spot. Satish Kulal died of the injury in hospital on Sunday evening.

The Karkala Rural Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (A), 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Motorist dies

A 24-year-old motorist died after his vehicle was hit by a car at Nittur Junction near Karavali Flyover in Udupi on Sunday.

The police said that Sunil Kumar, a native of Bagalkot district, was riding the motorcycle with his relative Manjunath as pillion. The two were on the service road.

At 3 p.m., a car going towards Mangaluru dashed against the median to enter the service road and hit the motorcycle.

Sunil Kumar fell off the motorcycle and died on the spot. Pillion rider Manjunath, car driver Ankit Shetty and a woman, who was in the car, were injured. They have been admitted to a private hospital.

A case has been registered by the Udupi Traffic Police against Ankit Shetty under Sections 304 (a), 279, 337 and 338 of IPC.