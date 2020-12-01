Two killed in road accident in Belthangady

The Belthangady police have booked the driver of a pickup vehicle for culpable homicide (Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code) following an accident that resulted in the death of two people in Karaya village of Belthangady taluk on Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as Jayaram and Krishnaprasad. The police said Jayaram was riding a motorcycle with Krishnaprasad on the pillion. The pickup vehicle driver came on a wrong side and hit the motorcycle. Jayaram and Krishnaprasad died on the spot. People caught the pickup vehicle driver, Harish, near Killari Janata Colony and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, the 29-year-old Harish, of Koyyur village, was driving in an inebriated state.

Rider dies

Prajna, 25, the rider of a two-wheeler that was hit by a sports utility vehicle in Chitraprady village on Saturday, died on Sunday. Prajna was riding the scooter with Shreya Shanbhag, 24, from Kundapura to Udupi. The SUV hit the scooter and sped away. Shreya died on Saturday evening itself.