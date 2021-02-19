Two kg gold seized from four air passengers

MANGALURU

19 February 2021 00:40 IST

Culprits identified after profiling

The Customs recovered from four passengers more than 2 kg gold that was being illegally smuggled into the international airport here on Thursday.

The Customs recovered 1.103 kg and 805 grams gold respectively from two women passengers.

The gold in powder form was mixed with gum and concealed in sanitary napkins.

Advertising

Advertising

The passengers were identified after profiling and the gold was recovered.

The Customs seized 404 grams of gold from a passenger who had concealed it in pouches. The Customs recovered 303 grams of gold from a 50-year-old passenger from Bhatkal who had concealed it in his rectum.

The seizure was made by a team led by Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali and Superintendent Manokatyayini Bikram Chakraborty, said a press release.