Mangaluru

Two kg gold seized from four air passengers

The Customs recovered from four passengers more than 2 kg gold that was being illegally smuggled into the international airport here on Thursday.

The Customs recovered 1.103 kg and 805 grams gold respectively from two women passengers.

The gold in powder form was mixed with gum and concealed in sanitary napkins.

The passengers were identified after profiling and the gold was recovered.

The Customs seized 404 grams of gold from a passenger who had concealed it in pouches. The Customs recovered 303 grams of gold from a 50-year-old passenger from Bhatkal who had concealed it in his rectum.

The seizure was made by a team led by Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali and Superintendent Manokatyayini Bikram Chakraborty, said a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 12:41:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-kg-gold-seized-from-four-air-passengers/article33875089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY