two injured in scuffle between two groups in Bantwal taluk

May 25, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - MANGALURU:

Two persons were injured following a scuffle between supporters of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Patlakodi near Mani of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.

According to the police, the scuffle between the two groups was following an earlier scuffle on May 13 during a celebration by the BJP supporters after the victory of Rajesh Naik from Bantwal Assembly constituency.

The two injured persons were admitted to separate hospitals. A case and a counter case were registered in this connection, the police said.