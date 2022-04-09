Two injured as high-end car jumps road median in Mangaluru

A high-end car jumped the road median and hit two scooters and two cars on the other side of the road in Mangaluru on Saturday | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

April 09, 2022 19:06 IST

A 47-year-old scooterist and a seven-year-old boy were injured after a high-end car jumped the road median and hit two scooters and two cars on the other side of the road in the city on Saturday.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said 47-year-old scooterist Preethi Manoj was injured on her head and she is in the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

Seven-year-old Amay Jayadevan, who was in a car, is also in the private hospital and he is out of danger.

Mr. Kumar said the incident occured near Ballalbagh junction on Mahatma Gandhi Road around 1 p.m.

Shravan Kumar, an interior decorator, was driving the car towards Mangaluru City Corporation. Shravan reportedly lost control of the car and hit the median. The car went on to hit two scooters and also two other cars.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident showed enraged people dragging Shravan out of the car and beating him.

Mr. Kumar said Shravan has been taken to custody and is being subjected to examination to find whether he was under influence of alcohol or drugs Shravan, a native of Mannagudde, has his office in Derebail.

A case has been registered in the Traffic West Police Station limits against Shravan for offences punishable under Section 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code, he said.