Two huge mass yoga sessions planned on Tuesday

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have geared up to celebrate the eighth International Yoga Day on June 21 with two huge mass demonstrations in the offing.

M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, said more than 2,600 students of Alva’s Education Institutes will perform yoga in Moodbidri for an hour from 6.30 a.m. They are being trained since past two weeks.

About 800 NCC cadets will be part of the demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach in Padubidri, Udupi district on Tuesday. The event will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In addition, mass demonstrations will be held at the Thousand Pillar Jain Basadi in Moodbidri, the Chennakeshava Temple in Sullia, the Town Hall premises in Mangaluru, the KVG Ayurveda Medical College, Sullia, the Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, and at the Bahubali Pravachana Mandira in Karkala.