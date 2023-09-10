Two homemakers lose money to online part-time job fraud

September 10, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

A homemaker each from Mangaluru and Udupi were defrauded of ₹3.6 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh respectively after being lured into earning money from online trading.

In the complaint filed with the Surathkal Police Station, a 32-year-old home maker from Kulai said she earned ₹10,000 by working on a task she received through ‘Work for Purpose’ link sent on her Telegram account. Then she was asked to log in into www.krakennz.com and invest ₹9,000 to earn ₹12,500 by online trading. She invested the money but could not get the return.

When she contacted them, the fraudster spoke about the method for investment for online trading. Accordingly, she transferred ₹18,750 and ₹65,800 through Google Pay. She then transferred ₹66.500 to HDFC Secunderabad branch to the account of one Mayank Gautam. She later transferred ₹1 lakh each to accounts of Mahesh Enterprises in Chinchwad Pune and of Nehru Trading Company. As she failed to get returns for the investment made between August 18 and 24, the homemaker filed the complaint on September 6. The Surathkal Police registered her complaint under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and under Sections 406,409 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

Udupi homemaker

Similarly, a 30-year-old home maker from Shirva in Udupi lost ₹1.47 lakh between September 1 and 3.

In her complaint, she said she received a call +27620562081 offering her a part-time job. She was asked to access a link sent through the Telegram app and earn money by investing in online trading. She transferred a total of ₹1.47 lakh between September 1 and 3. Having failed to get any returns, she filed a complaint with the Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station on Saturday. It was registered for offences under Section 66 (D) of IT Act.

