Two held on charge of harassing policeman and his family in Bantwal

July 29, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bantwl Town police on Friday arrested two persons on the charge of indulging in moral policing against a police personnel and his family on Thursday night in B.C. Road.

The police gave the names of the accused as Maneesh Poojari and Manjunath Acharya of Thumbe. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate court on Friday and remanded in 14 days judicial custody.

Kumar Hanumanthappa, attached to Bantwal Traffic Station, was returning home after having dinner at a hotel in B.C. Road along with his wife and sister-in-law. The accused, who were standing in front of a bar in B.C. Road, followed the three.

After Mr. Hanumanthappa dropped the family members at his official quarters and was returning to office, the accused accosted him. Despite him telling them that he was a police personnel of Bantwal and the women were his family members, the accused allegedly told him he was not a police, but a Beary.

Mr. Hanumanthappa’s wife rushed to the spot hearing the commotion, following which the accused allegedly misbehaved with her. The police have registered cases of wrongful restraint, stalking, sexual harassment and disrupting public peace against the accused and are investigating.