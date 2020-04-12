Two held for threatening ASHA

An activist of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and another person were arrested by the Mangaluru Rural police on the charges of intimidating and threatening an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) on Saturday.
The accused are Ismail, 45, and Ashraf, 32, of Badriya Nagar. The police said the accused prevented the health worker from performing her duties in Uddabettu. Vasanti, 45, of Malluru, was visiting houses to find out details of pregnant women and persons with blood pressure and diabetes when the accused allegedly intimidated her.
The duo have been booked under Sections 353, 354, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.
