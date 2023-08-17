ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for sexually assaulting differently-abled girl

August 17, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru women police arrested two persons in connection with the sexual assault of a minor differently-abled girl in the city on Wednesday.

The police gave names of the accused as Abdul Hakeem and Shameena Banu.

In the complaint, the girl’s mother said she had left the child with Banu as she had gone with her other daughter to see her brother who was admitted in a hospital in the city following a motor vehicle accident.

The girl reportedly saw Banu in a compromising position with Hakeem. The girl was then taken to a room where Hakeem sexually assaulted her with the help of Banu.

The police immediately arrested Banu and produced her before the jurisdictional court, which remanded her to 15 days of judicial custody. The women police, with the help of Goa police, arrested Hakeem in Margao, where he was found in a bus bound to Mumbai, the police said.

The two were accused of offences punishable under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 5 (K), 5 (I), 6, and 17 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

