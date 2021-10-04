Mangaluru

Two held for drug use, harassing minor

The police here on Sunday arrested two men, who were found with a woman and a minor girl, on the outskirts of the city on the charges of consuming drugs and harassing the 16-year-old girl.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal activists who found them at Chilimbi Gudde, near Gurupura, questioned the four and later informed the Bajpe police.

The police said that the four had come to the hilly area in a car without a registration number.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s parents that the two men harassed their daughter, the police arrested Shakir and Dheeraj, both aged 24.


