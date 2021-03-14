Two held for assaulting driver of solid waste collection van in Udupi

The Udupi Town police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charges of assaulting the driver of the vehicle collecting solid waste for Udupi City Municipality on Friday.
The police identified the arrested as Ismail (56) of Nejar and Suhail (28) of Hoode. They have been accused of assaulting the driver, Sanju Madara, a resident of Nittur, for asking them to hand over segregated waste while collecting solid waste from people’s doorsteps in Udupi city bus stand area.
A video clip of the duo assaulting the driver surfaced on social media. MP for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje, MLA for Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat, and former Udupi district-in-charge Minister Pramod Madhwaraj condemned the incident.
Sources said that an official of the municipality visited the spot after learning about the assault. But the duo defended their action.
Based on a complaint from Madara, the Udupi police arrested the duo and registered a case.
