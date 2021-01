MANGALURU

21 January 2021 00:47 IST

Two head of cattle were stolen from the cowshed of Lizo Mone George in Ontijaru Baprabailu of Kervashe village of Karkala taluk in Udupi on Wednesday.

In a complaint filed at the Ajekar Police Station, George said that the two head of cattle worth ₹ 30,000 were stolen between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

