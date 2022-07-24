Mangaluru

Two head of cattle rescued in Vitla

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 24, 2022 16:40 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 16:40 IST

The Vitla police on Friday rescued two head of cattle from a car that was heading towards an abattoir. The incident  was reported from Beejadaka in Kepu village, near Vitla.

The police said that the villagers found a car abandoned by the roadside in the village on Friday morning. The villagers broke the side windows and found two head of cattle inside.  

The police arrived and found the animals stuffed inside the car in an inhuman manner. The animals were sent to a cow shelter

The police registered a case under Sections 5,7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 and also under Section 11 (1)(A) and 11 (1)(D) of Protection of Animals from Cruelly Act.  The search was on for the accused.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty held meetings with police officers and sought tough action against persons allegedly involved in illegal slaughter and transportation of cattle.

