Two get stuck in current in sea at Kaup, die

MANGALURU

19 October 2020 01:20 IST

Two youths were drowned in the sea at Kaup in Udupi district on Sunday. Kaup Police gave the names of the deceased as Rupesh (23) and Karthik (24) from Hesarghatta in Bengaluru.

The police said the two along with three of their friends had come on a vacation to Kaup. They came to the beach in the afternoon and entered the sea for swimming. While three persons managed to come out, Rupesh and Karthik got stuck in the current and were drawn in. Local fishermen rushed to their rescue, but in vain. They were drowned in the sea. The bodies were retrieved later, the police said.

