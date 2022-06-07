Two from Ramanagaram die in accident

Two persons died and five others were injured when the car they were travelling rammed into the embankment of a bridge in Bilinele village of Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada, off Gundiya-Subrahmanya State Highway, on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Nagesh (32) and Tejaswini (14). The injured persons were car driver Ravi (30), Rajani (24), Ranjit (24), Achintya (8) and a small child.

The police said that the deceased and their four family members, all from Ramanagaram, were going to Kukke Subrahmanya. Around noon, driver Ravi reportedly lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the embankment of the bridge.

Nagesh was sent to the Government hospital in Subrahmanya, while Tejaswini was sent to a hospital in Puttur. Nagesh died before he could be taken to the hospital, while Tejaswini succumbed in the hospital in Puttur. The remaining injured persons were undergoing treatment in nearby private hospitals, the police said.

The police registered a case against Ravi under Section 304 (A), 279, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code.