Two from Kerala arrested for selling MDMA

The Mangaluru City Police have arrested two persons from Kerala on the charge of selling MDMA to students and others. The police recovered 15 grams of MDMA worth ₹15 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the names of the arrested as Abdul Salam, 30, and Suraj Rai, 26, both from Badaje post in Manjeshwar of Kasaragod district of Kerala.

On a tip-off, he Central Crime Branch sleuths apprehended the accused persons near K.C. Road in Talapady village, bordering Kasaragod district, on Wednesday. The two persons were found driving a two-wheeler. Apart from 15 grams of MDMA, the police seized two mobile phones, the two-wheeler, and a digital weighing machine.

The police said Salam was an accused in a case of illegal selling of drugs registered in Manjeshwar police station. Rai was accused in a similar case registered in Ullal police station, the police said in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.