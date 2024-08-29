GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two from Kerala arrested for selling MDMA

Published - August 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City Police have arrested two persons from Kerala on the charge of selling MDMA to students and others. The police recovered 15 grams of MDMA worth ₹15 lakh.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Abdul Salam, 30, and Suraj Rai, 26, both from Badaje post in Manjeshwar of Kasaragod district of Kerala.

On a tip-off, he Central Crime Branch sleuths apprehended the accused persons near K.C. Road in Talapady village, bordering Kasaragod district, on Wednesday. The two persons were found driving a two-wheeler. Apart from 15 grams of MDMA, the police seized two mobile phones, the two-wheeler, and a digital weighing machine.

The police said Salam was an accused in a case of illegal selling of drugs registered in Manjeshwar police station. Rai was accused in a similar case registered in Ullal police station, the police said in a press release.

