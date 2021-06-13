Two from Kerala arrested, 65 grams MDMA seized

The Konaje Police arrested two persons and seized 65 grams of MDMA worth ₹3.9 lakh on Sunday.

The police gave the names of the accused as Shafeeq and Altaf from Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The police said that a team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Mallikarjun Biradar acted on a tip-off and stopped a car bearing a Kerala registration number at Vijayanagar of Natekal in Manjanady village. The car was on its way to Kerala, from Melkar.

The police said that the arrested persons have admitted to procuring MDMA from a man in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru. They were using an interior road to take the drug illegally to Kerala. Apart from MDMA, the police seized the car and also the mobile phone of the accused. They were booked under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said.