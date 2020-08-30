Two from Kerala arrested, 132 kg cannabis seized

Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested two persons from Kerala on the charge of illegally transporting cannabis.
The police gave the names of the accused as Kalandhar Mohammed Shah (35) of Varkady village and Mohiuddin Ansar (27) of Udyavara, both in Kasaragod in the neighbouring State.
In a press note, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the sleuths on August 21 seized a vehicle in Tharetoota near Pumpwell Junction here in which the accused were transporting 132 kg of cannabis.
They also seized a multi-utility vehicle that was following the vehicle transporting cannabis and two mobile phones from the accused, he said.
Initial investigation revealed that the accused were transporting cannabis to Kerala.
Efforts are being made to arrest other persons involved in the crime, the police said.
Those having information about cannabis transportation can pass it to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunanghu Giri on Ph: 9480802304, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonker on Ph: 9480802305 or the Police Control Room on PH: 0824-2220800, the release stated.
