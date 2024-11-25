ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Kerala among three persons held for temple theft

Published - November 25, 2024 08:31 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested three persons, including two from Kerala, on the charge of stealing silver ornaments and cash from Mahalingeshwara temple, Thumbe, on November 4. They seized silver ornaments worth ₹1.25 lakh and a car from them.

The police in a release gave the names of the arrested as Basheer K.P., 44, from Chervathur village, Hosadurga taluk, Kasaragod; Prakash Babu, 46, from Alapppad village, Karunagapalli taluk, Kollam, and F.J. Mahammed, 53, from Pudu village, Bantwal taluk. They were arrested at Ira.

Of them, Basheer is facing 13 different theft cases in different police stations and Prakash Babu is facing three theft cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US