Two from Kerala among three persons held for temple theft

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested three persons, including two from Kerala, on the charge of stealing silver ornaments and cash from Mahalingeshwara temple, Thumbe, on November 4. They seized silver ornaments worth ₹1.25 lakh and a car from them.

The police in a release gave the names of the arrested as Basheer K.P., 44, from Chervathur village, Hosadurga taluk, Kasaragod; Prakash Babu, 46, from Alapppad village, Karunagapalli taluk, Kollam, and F.J. Mahammed, 53, from Pudu village, Bantwal taluk. They were arrested at Ira.

Of them, Basheer is facing 13 different theft cases in different police stations and Prakash Babu is facing three theft cases.