Two friends waiting to watch Kantara assaulted at Sullia

December 08, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

In yet another incident of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, two youngsters were allegedly assaulted by a group of people when they were waiting on the premises of a cinema to watch Kantara in Sullia town on Wednesday.

In his complaint sent by e-mail to the Sullia police, Mohammed Imtiyaz, 20, the victim and a resident of B. Muda village in Bantwal taluk, said the incident occurred when he was waiting on Santhosh Talkies premises with his 18-year-old girlfriend from the same community to watch the movie. He accused Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla, Siddique Borugudde and others of assaulting him and issuing a life threat.

Quoting from the complaint, the police said Imthiyaz and his friend had reached the theatre around 10.20 a.m. As the show was to begin at 11 a.m., they were talking to each other at the theatre’s vehicle parking area. Watching them talking, a group, comprising five to ten people, approached them, which made the two friends move away out of fear.

However, the five accused in the group stopped Imthiyaz and his friend, questioned them as to why they were standing in that place and abused them. Besides, the accused assaulted Imtiyaz and threatened to kill them. They were saved from further assault by people who had gathered at the place.

Imtiyaz said they discussed the issue with their parents and decided to lodge a complaint.

The Sullia police have registered cases of criminal intimidation, assault and breach of public peace against the accused and are investigating.

A video clipping said to be of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.