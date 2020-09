KALABURAGI

21 September 2020 08:35 IST

At least two shops were gutted after a fire broke out at Chappal Bazaar locality in Kalaburagi late on Saturday night. The fire was noticed at 11.30 p.m. when all shops had been closed. The exact reason for the fire is not yet known. Fire tenders that were rushed to the spot, took two hours to put out the flames.

Advertising

Advertising