Two food joint employees injured in fight with four customers in city

The customers banged the table they were seated at leading to an exchange of words followed by blows and, finally, one of them opening fire at the staff

Two employees of a food joint in Falnir here were injured after a brawl with customers that was followed by one of the customers opening fire here on Friday.

According to eyewitness accounts, four customers had a heated exchange with employees of MFC food joint after having tea at the joint at about 6 p.m.

The four banged the table they were sitting at and this led the food joint staff to catch hold of them. Following an exchange of blows between the two groups, two customers started running away.

As one of the food joint employees gave a chase to them, employees of MFC Fresh Mart that is nearby, joined the food joint staff to catch the customers who were fleeing. One of the customers then opened fire at an employee before going away in a vehicle with another customer, near Indira Hospital. While MFC employee Usman suffered a minor injury on his leg in the firing, his colleague Shaif had a cut injury on his hand and chest during the exchange of blows.

Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and are said to be out of danger.

The Mangaluru South Police said that two customers caught by the food joint staff also suffered minor injuries and they have been admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The police said that the fire arm used by a customer appears to be an air pistol.

The police have collected blood stain samples found near the Indira Hospital.

Special police teams have been formed to trace those who fled, the police said.