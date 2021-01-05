Two endosulfan victims continue to wait for stipend dues

Eight months into writing a petition to the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) over dues of monthly stipend, bedridden endosulfan victims, Trupti and her brother, Mithun alias Dinesh, from Kadeshwalaya village of Bantwal taluk, are yet to see any benefit.

It was in March 2017 that Trupti and Mithun were identified as endosulfan victims. As both were found with profound mental retardation, orders were passed to grant monthly stipend of ₹ 3,000 to Trupti and Mithun from 2014. The stipend were to be deposited in the bank account of their mother Yamuna.

The two received the first instalment of the stipend of ₹ 12,000 each on February 2, 2018. Subsequently, ₹ 3,000 was paid every month in the name of Trupti till August, 2018. Two monthly stipend of ₹ 1,400 each in the name of Trupti were deposited in December 2020. Monthly stipend of ₹ 3,000 in the name of Mithun was paid till January 2019. Following report of the health staff who visited their house, stipend of ₹ 1,400 was deposited in the name of Mithun in Ms. Yamuna’s account in the post office from November 2019 to July 2020 and stipend of ₹ 3,000 each from August 2020 to December 2020 was paid.

In response to a petition on dues in payment of stipend, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra submitted on November 29 to KSHRC that action has been taken to resolve technical glitches and clear all dues to Trupti and Mithun. He also enclosed the related report submitted by the Bantwal Tahsildar.

Submitting a rejoinder to Mr. Rajendra’s statement, Ms. Yumana told KSHRC that the State government was yet to clear dues from 2014 till the release of the first instalment. The government is silent on payment of stipend for the months that were missed. “I am mentally drained in taking care of my children. As I have lost strength in visiting offices for stipend, I plead to you to arrange for timely payment of stipend,” she said and sought action against officials responsible for irregular payment of stipend.