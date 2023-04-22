Two Endosulfan victims clear II PU exam

April 22, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mohana and Padmashekara, the two Endosulfan victims studying in Seva Bharati’s Vidyachetana Special School in Ramakunja of Kadaba taluk, have passed the II PU examination.

In a communique, the school said visually-challenged Mohana secured 76% marks in the Arts stream. He wrote the exam with the help of scribe Shobha.

Physically-challenged Padmashekara secured 54.16% marks. He also belonged to the Arts stream. He wrote the examination with the help of scribe A. Savitha.

The Seva Bharathi management thanked the students, the teachers, scribes and also the staff of Uppinangady Government PU College, where Mohana and Padmashekara wrote the examination.

Other colleges

Among the government colleges in Dakshina Kannada, which did well, included Government PU College, B. Mooda, in Bantwal Taluk, where 184 of the 190 students passed. Nusaiba Banu, daughter of an agriculture labourer, topped in the Commerce stream with 581 marks.

As many as 119 of the 130 students from Government PU College, Car Street, Mangaluru, passed.

The Boscoss PU College, Mangaluru, recorded 99.47% result. Of the 160 students from Science stream, 159 passed of which 94 students secured distinction. All the 13 from the Commerce stream passed, of which seven received distinction, the college said in a press release.