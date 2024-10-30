GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two electric buggies damaged in fire at Pilikula

Published - October 30, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A charred battery-operated vehicle after a fire broke out in a structure at the Pilikula Nature Reserve in Mangaluru.

A charred battery-operated vehicle after a fire broke out in a structure at the Pilikula Nature Reserve in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two electric buggies were damaged following fire at a workshop near the ticket counter of Pilikula Nisargadhama in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The police said an electric buggy caught fire while getting charged at the workshop. The fire caught up the adjoining electric buggy. The Nisargadhama personnel called the firemen. Before the firemen could reach the spot, the personnel put off the fire by pouring water. The two buggies were completely damaged, the police said.

