Two electric buggies damaged in fire at Pilikula

Two electric buggies were damaged following fire at a workshop near the ticket counter of Pilikula Nisargadhama in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The police said an electric buggy caught fire while getting charged at the workshop. The fire caught up the adjoining electric buggy. The Nisargadhama personnel called the firemen. Before the firemen could reach the spot, the personnel put off the fire by pouring water. The two buggies were completely damaged, the police said.