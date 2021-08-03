Two drowned

In as many incidents, two girls, one from Mangaluru and the other from Kodagu, drowned in Udupi district on Monday.

The Karkala Police said that Varshita (19), an engineering student from Mangaluru, drowned in the Arbi Falls in Nitte village of Karkala taluk. The girl had gone there with her friends and entered the waters for a swim. She was caught in the current and drowned. Local fishermen and other people volunteered to retrieve the body, the police said.

The Malpe Police said that Dechamma (20), a B.Sc student from Kodagu, was drowned in the sea, off Malpe Beach. The police said that Dechamma, who studied in Bengaluru, and her three friends entered the waters but they were caught in the rip current. Local fishermen brought all the four to the shore. But Dechamma died and her three friends were admitted in hospital, the police said.