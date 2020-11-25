Two drowned, two go missing in Moodbidri

Two persons died and two have reportedly gone missing after they drowned in the Shambhavi near Kadandale of Moodbidri taluk on Tuesday.
The Moodbidri Police gave their names as Subash (19) of Venur, Harshita (20) and Nikhil (18), both from Moodushedde, and Ravi (30) from Perara.
The police said that all the four had come for a wedding of their relative in Kadandale. They came to the river for swimming. All the four were caught in the swirling water and were unable to get back to the shore. Passers-by saw the four and alerted the police and the Fire and Emergency Services.
Personnel from Fire and Emergency Services and local swimmers retrieved two bodies. A search is on for the remaining two. The identity of the two dead are yet to be established, the police said.
