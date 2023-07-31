Two drown in waterbody

July 31, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - MANGALURU

Two 27-year-old men drowned in a waterbody formed in a shallow surface adjoining the railway track in Alape on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The Kankanady Town police gave the names of the deceased as Varun and Veekshit.

The police said the two finished playing cricket in the ground nearby. Then they came to swim in the waterbody, which was recently formed in the shallow surface following heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two got stuck in the water and his friends called the police and local swimmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.