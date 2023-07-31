Two drown in waterbody

July 31, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - MANGALURU

Two 27-year-old men drowned in a waterbody formed in a shallow surface adjoining the railway track in Alape on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The Kankanady Town police gave the names of the deceased as Varun and Veekshit.

The police said the two finished playing cricket in the ground nearby. Then they came to swim in the waterbody, which was recently formed in the shallow surface following heavy rain.

The two got stuck in the water and his friends called the police and local swimmers.