Two drown in Sita river

March 27, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - MANGALURU

Two fishermen drowned in Sita river near Barkur Hosale in Brahmavar police station limits of Udupi district on Tuesday.

The police gave names of the deceased as Prashant, 35, and Shreesha, 21. Police said the two proceeded in a boat to catch fish. As they were spreading the net, the duo slipped and fell into the river. A woman, who was washing clothes on the bank, informed local swimmers and the police. The local swimmers fished out their bodies.

The Brahmavar police registered a case of unnatural death.

