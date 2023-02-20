ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in wild elephant attack in Dakshina Kannada’s Kadaba taluk

February 20, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Angry villagers accused the district administration and forest department of inaction despite frequent crop damage incidents because of wild elephants and a few attacks on people

The Hindu Bureau

The woman, working with the milk cooperative society in Peradka, was on her way to work when a wild elephant suddenly attacked her near Karmena in Dakshina Kannada. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two people, including a 21-year-old woman, died of wild elephant attack in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the foothills of the Western Ghats on Monday, February 20 morning.

According to information, the deceased were identified as Ranjitha and Ramesh Rai, 55. The woman, working with the milk cooperative society in Peradka, was on her way to work when a wild elephant suddenly attacked her near Karmena. Hearing her screams, Rai, a local resident, rushed to her help only to be attacked by the elephant in his stomach.

While Rai died on the spot, Ranjitha succumbed on the way to the hospital, it is learnt.

Officers assure action

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar and Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar visited the spot after angry residents demanded their presence. The villagers were angry that the district administration and the forest department did nothing despite frequent crop damage incidents because of wild elephants and a few attacks on human beings.

The DC promised to provide employment to Ranjitha’s sister on compassionate grounds while assuring compensation to her family. DCF Mr. Kumar promised to take action immediately for containing the wild elephant menace in the region. He would stay back in the village and personally supervise the measures, he said.

