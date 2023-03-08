ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada

March 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two 50-year-old men died in separate accidents reported in Dakshina Kannada on Monday and Tuesday.

Ashok Kumar, 56, of Kalmanja village of Belthangady taluk died after his motorycle was reportedly hit by a multi-utility vehicle in Mundaje village of Belthangady taluk on Tuesday morning.

The Belthangady Traffic police said K. Vasanth Kumar, the driver of the multi-utility vehicle, drove in a rash and negligent manner and hit the motorcycle of Ashok Kumar. The critically injured Ashok Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital in Ujire where he succumbed.

The police booked Vasanth Kumar for the offences punishable under Section 279 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.

Narayan Naika, 55, a resident of Madnuru village of Puttur taluk, died on Monday night after he was reportedly hit by a motorcycle driven by Guruprasad.

In a complaint registered at the Puttur Rural police station, the victim’s younger brother Balakrishna Naika said he was walking with his elder brother towards their house on the mud path off the Mani-Mysuru national highway.

In Ariyadka village in Puttur taluk, Guruprasad went off the national highway and hit Narayan Naika. The victim was taken to Puttur Government hospital where he succumbed, the police said.

