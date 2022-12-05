  1. EPaper
Two die in road accident near Bajpe

December 05, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two lorry drivers died following head-on collision between the two vehicles near Bellibettu in Gurupura, in the outskirts of the city, on Monday morning.

The Bajpe police gave names of the deceased as Loknath Shettigar, 55, and Balram, 60.

The police said Balram from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh was driving the lorry filled with red soil that was bound to Andhra Pradesh. This lorry was coming towards Mangaluru.

This sand-filled lorry hit another lorry driven by Lokanath Shettigar that was going towards Gurupura Kaikamba from Mangaluru. Following the collision, the two vehicles hit an electricity pole and fell into a roadside ditch.

The injured Shettigar and Balram were rushed to the Government Wenlock Hospital where they were declared dead. A cleaner each from the two lorries also had serious injury and are undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police said.

