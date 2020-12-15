Two die in as many road accidents in Udupi

A 70-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man died in motor vehicle accidents reported in Udupi district on Saturday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Sharada (70), a home-maker, and Ravi Devadiga (25), a painter.

The Brahmavar police said that Sharada (70) was waiting to cross the National Highway 66 near the Bharani Petrol Station in Varamballi village of Brahmavar on Saturday evening. A scooter going towards Udupi from Kundapur hit Sharada. An injured Sharada was taken to the Government Hospital where she died around 8 p.m.

Ravi Devadiga too was hit by a vehicle when he was waiting to cross the National Highway 66 near the K.K. Marbles outlet in Koteshwar village in the early hours of Saturday. Devadiga died on the spot. The Kundapur Traffic Police have launched a search for the vehicle involved in the accident.

Cases under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered.