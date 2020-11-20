Two die in as many road accidents in Udupi

A 34-year-old lorry driver and a 32-year-old engineer of a private telecom company died in two motor vehicle accidents in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the victims as Rajesh (34) of Gokula Compound House in Udupi and Raj Deep Gope (32) of Kolkata.

The Udupi Traffic Police said that Rajesh was returning home on his scooter. He stopped his vehicle near the road divider opposite Swadista Hotel in Bannanje to take a U-turn and reach home. A goods van, which was going towards the city bus stand, hit the scooter at around 2.30 p.m. and Rajesh was grievously injured. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he died of injuries late on Wednesday night.

The Udupi Traffic Police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code against van driver Nagaraj.

In the other case, the Padubidri Police said that Raj Deep Gope working in Brightview BVTPL Telecom Private Limited in Mangaluru was riding pillion on a scooter that his colleague Rajan Tiwari was riding. The two were on their way from Kuloor in Mangaluru to Karkala on the scooter which belonged to two-wheeler renting firm Payana.

At around noon, the two reached Kanjara Katte of Padubidri. Ranjan Tiwari lost control over the vehicle as a dog crossed the road. He hit a stationary trolley of a tractor. Both were injured and they were taken to a private hospital in Mukka where Gope was declared brought dead. Tiwari was shifted to another private hospital in Mangaluru. A case under Sections 279, 338 and 304 (A) of IPC was registered, the police said.