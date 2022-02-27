Two deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

February 27, 2022 21:02 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported one COVID-19 death and 10 new cases on Sunday.

The deceased was a male from Mangaluru taluk who had co-morbidities. After 12 patients were discharged following treatment, the number of active cases in the district stoodat 134. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.29%.

Udupi district reported one COVID-19 death and five new cases. The deceased was a 69-year-old female from Udupi who had co-morbidities. With 13 patients discharged, there were 95 active cases. TPR stood at 0.4%.