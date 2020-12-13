Mangaluru

Two deaths, 74 new cases in DK, Udupi

Two COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died while 53 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

With 43 persons discharged, the number of active cases stood at 420. A total of ₹17.73 lakh has been collected so far as fines in 16,697 cases of people not wearing mask, said a bulletin issued by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

With 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Udupi, the active case count stood at 138 on Saturday. As many as 27 patients were discharged. A total of ₹18.93 lakh has been collected so far as fines in 17,351 cases of people not wearing mask and violating social distance norms.

