Two dead, two critical as hydraulic compressor bursts at scrap shop

The scene at a scrap shop where a hydraulic compressor burst in Mallar near Kaup of Udupi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two people died and two have suffered serious burns after a hydraulic compressor burst at a scrap shop near Salafi Masjid in Mallar, near Kaup, in Udupi district on Monday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Rajab (45), co-owner of the shop, and Rajab Mallar (42), worker in the shop.

According to Udupi District Fire Officer Vasanth Kumar, the fire broke out while the worker was cutting scrap using the hydraulic compressor. The cylinder attached to the compressor exploded. Rajab and Rajab Mallar died on the spot, while two workers, Nayaz and Erappa, suffered 90% and 80% burns, respectively. Nayaz and Erappa are now in a hospital in Manipal.

Smoke billowing out of the scrap shop after a hydraulic compressor burst on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Kumar said that it took about 30 minutes for firemen to bring the raging fire under control. The firemen took another 90 minutes to complete the operation of putting off the fire at the scrap shop, which is located in a residential locality.

The Kaup Police said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 a.m.

In addition to the two dead and two critically injured, Hasanabba, owner of the scrap shop, has suffered 45% burns. He is also in hospital in Manipal.

Veeresh, the other worker, is undergoing treatment at another private hospital, the police said.