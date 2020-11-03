Two dead in road accident in Puttur

A nine-year-old girl and a 44-year-old woman died while a six-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were hit by a car on the Darbe Bypass Road in Puttur on Monday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Swati and Geeta. The injured girl is Ananya.

The police said that the accident occurred when all the three were walking by the roadside towards their houses from an auditorium in Darbe.

The car hit another vehicle and the driver reportedly lost control only to hit the three.

Swati and Geeta died on the spot.

Ananya is admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said.