Mangaluru

Two days after drowning, boy’s body recovered

The body of a boy who had drowned in the Yedamavinahole rivulet at Kambadakone village in Byndoor taluk was recovered on Saturday morning, two days after the incident.

The Byndoor police identified the boy as Rithesh Shetty, 12. The police said that the body was recovered near a bridge about a km from the spot.

Rithesh Shetty and Vamshith Shetty, students of class 7 of Sandipan School, along with two other boys of Class 10 of the same school, Vijayendra Shetty and Pradwith Shetty, had got into the rivulet on October 17. Both Vamshith and Rithesh drowned while the other two boys returned to the banks and raised an alarm. Vamshith’s body was recovered on the same day — October 17 — the police said.

