Two days after drowning, boy’s body recovered

The body of a boy who had drowned in the Yedamavinahole rivulet at Kambadakone village in Byndoor taluk was recovered on Saturday morning, two days after the incident.
The Byndoor police identified the boy as Rithesh Shetty, 12. The police said that the body was recovered near a bridge about a km from the spot.
Rithesh Shetty and Vamshith Shetty, students of class 7 of Sandipan School, along with two other boys of Class 10 of the same school, Vijayendra Shetty and Pradwith Shetty, had got into the rivulet on October 17. Both Vamshith and Rithesh drowned while the other two boys returned to the banks and raised an alarm. Vamshith’s body was recovered on the same day — October 17 — the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.