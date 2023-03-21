Two-day workshop on design components begins at NIT-K

March 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

A two-day workshop on design components organised by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in collaboration with the Centre for System Design at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) began at NIT-K, Surathkal on Tuesday.

Director (in-charge) of NIT-K G.C. Mohan Kumar inaugurated it.

More than 500 persons attended the workshop, which included NIT-K students, entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and representatives from 30 MSMEs, a release from the NIT-K said.

There was a display of local traditional handmade products such as Mangalore toys, coconut shell articrafts, driftwood, Channapatna wooden toys and lacquerware, pressed flowers and leaves art, handmade art and craft jewellery, and many eco-friendly products.

The participants were informed about different schemes offered by the Ministry of MSME. There were sessions on 3D printing and driving innovation, MSME innovative scheme of MSM designing component and product design.